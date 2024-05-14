BI Developer – KwaZulu-Natal KwaZulu-Natal

Our client has an exciting opportunity for a BI Developer to join their team. They are dynamic leaders in Business Process Outsourcing, based in the vibrant heart of Umhlanga. The ideal candidate must be willing to travel to the office daily.

Responsibilities:

Design and develop database systems

Support and write complex and optimized SQL queries

Support existing applications and reports (trouble shooting, correction, implementation)

Translate business, operational and functional requirements to management

Write reports using SSRS, SSIS, and Power BI

Ensure the accuracy of MS SQL database information

Make changes to the reports necessary to make certain management decisions

Extract, load and transfer the necessary data according to business needs

Clean and prepare data for reporting

Recommend techniques and strategies to optimize data storage, reporting, and analysis

Document the solutions being considered

Ensure the quality of deliverables

Qualifications:

Degree, Diploma or IT related certification

Required skills:

Transact-SQL

SQL Server Environment

SSIS, SSRS: they use Power BI

Relational database modeling

Basic knowledge of database management

Integration of data from multiple systems with inherent complexity

Advantageous:

C#

SSAS (they use Power BI)

Call center environment

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise in the future, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

SSIS

SSRS

Power BI

C#

SSAS

Transact-SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position