Business Analyst

Be part of a growing organization that insists that, if work isn’t fun then you’re doing it wrong. The IT team is young, dynamic and passionate.

We are looking for a Business Analyst with 3+ years’ experience within an environment using SCRUM / KANBAN as methodology.

You’ll need:

3+ years’ experience with requirements elicitation, gathering and documentation

Strong analytical skills

Experience in an Agile environment

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Relevant IT degree or diploma

Insurance knowledge will be highly beneficial

Your responsibilities will be (but aren’t limited to):

Assist product owner(s) with prioritization

Collaborate closely with all stakeholders to gain a better understanding of what the real needs are

Facilitate and participate in discovery/inception workshops to create a shared understanding of needs and the potential solution required to deliver to these needs

Facilitation of backlog grooming sessions

Participate in all SCRUM ceremonies

Assist in testing activities

Support business users in the day-to-day use of the various systems

Documenting of acceptance criteria

Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment

Good business acumen

Understanding of the SDLC (more specifically SCRUM & KANBAN)

Participating in rollouts and go-live activities.

Collaborate with business owners for demos and sign-off

Soft Skills Required:

Effective communication

Influential

Negotiation

Conflict management

Relationship building

Goal orientated.

Passionate about problem solving.

Team player

Self-starter

NOTE: We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.



The final remuneration package offered by the employer will be determined based on market standards, considering the candidate’s qualifications, skills, and level of experience. The employer retains the prerogative to provide a remuneration package that aligns with industry norms and the specific attributes of the selected candidate.

