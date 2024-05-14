Business Analyst – Gauteng Edenburg

We’ve partnered with a leading Financial Service Provider in the retail industry, and we’re on the lookout for a talented Business Analyst to join their dynamic team. If you’re a seasoned Business Analyst with a passion for project management, this opportunity is for you!

?? Requirements:

5-10 years of hands-on experience in Business Analysis ??

Proficiency in project management ??

Holders of an Industrial Engineering Degree are strongly preferred ??

Ideally from a retail or Supply chain and logistics background ?????

?? Role Overview:

Join our client’s dynamic team as they embark on exciting projects within the retail sector! As a Business Analyst, you’ll play a pivotal role in driving strategic initiatives and optimizing operational efficiency. Your project management skills will be put to the test as you lead cross-functional teams towards project success.

?? Location:

The role is based in Sandton, and it’s a full-time, in-office position.

If you’re ready to elevate your career and become part of a passionate team dedicated to driving excellence in the retail industry, we want to hear from you! Drop us a message or send an email to [Email Address Removed] to express your interest.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Industrial Engineering

Business Analyst

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

