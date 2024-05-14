Cyber Security Specialist (12 month contract)

May 14, 2024

Our client is looking for a Cyber Security Specialist for a 12 month contract based in the East Rand. The incumbment will determine who requires access to which information & Plan, coordinate, and implement information security programs.

  • Determine who requires access to which information & Plan, coordinate, and implement information security programs.
  • Help protect against Web threats that facilitate cyber-crime like malware, phishing, viruses, denial-of service attacks, and hacking.
  • Ensure you know and follow the incident and change processes, Perform Problem management analyses and duties, during the week and on weekends.
  • Perform built-as-designed reviews, Prepare project documentation (guides, configuration
  • documents, etc.)
  • CMDB management, Tracking of IT software as relating to Cyber, Tracking of IT hardware as relating to Cyber, Understanding of AWS security.
  • Excellent IT skills, including knowledge of computer networks, operating systems, software,
  • hardware, and security
  • An understanding of the cyber security risks associated with various technologies and ways to manage them.
  • Good working knowledge of various security technologies such as network and application firewalls, host intrusion prevention, and anti-virus
  • Building machine learning models for various use cases across the organization to predict and automate human behavior.
  • Use research and insight to drive cultural change within the organisation and ensure stakeholders put consumers at the heart of their planning and strategic thinking.
  • Lead the design, development, and implementation of automation solutions that meet business objectives.
  • Interpret and analyse data from multiple sources, providing key analytics.
  • Proactively provide actionable recommendations based on analysis results across various stakeholders and teams.

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

  • Ability to effectively communicate and present results and recommendations across discipline, advising diverse stakeholders on complex matters.
  • Partners with key contacts outside own area of expertise and other external stakeholders
  • Provides guidance to subordinates within the latitude of established company.
  • Relevant knowledge of information security management and policies
  • Sound understanding of security operational processes and controls.
  • Demonstrable understanding of complex inter-relationships in an overall system or process
  • Maintain up-to-date knowledge of security threats, countermeasures, security tools, and network technologies.
  • Relevant knowledge of technological advances within the information security arena
  • Relevant solution and service knowledge
  • Good interpersonal and consultative skills with the ability to map business needs to technology solutions.
  • Ability to discuss and report technology and information security risk with non-technology and executive business stakeholders.
  • Ability to display analytical thinking and a proactive approach.
  • Team player with the ability to display consistent client focus and orientation.
  • Ability to develop, define and articulate ISM strategies.
  • Good strategic thinking and decision-making abilities
  • Good interpersonal skills with the ability to develop strong business relationships.
  • Ability to plan and organise, with good project management skills.

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • Knowledge of AWS/Azure, AWS security practices (AWS and cloud platform as a service (PaaS) (security)
  • Cyber Security qualification

Desired Skills:

  • Cyber Security Specialist
  • AWS/Azure
  • AWS security practices
  • (PaaS) (security

