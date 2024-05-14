Cyber Security Specialist (12 month contract) – Gauteng Primrose

Our client is looking for a Cyber Security Specialist for a 12 month contract based in the East Rand. The incumbment will determine who requires access to which information & Plan, coordinate, and implement information security programs.

Help protect against Web threats that facilitate cyber-crime like malware, phishing, viruses, denial-of service attacks, and hacking.

Ensure you know and follow the incident and change processes, Perform Problem management analyses and duties, during the week and on weekends.

Perform built-as-designed reviews, Prepare project documentation (guides, configuration

documents, etc.)

CMDB management, Tracking of IT software as relating to Cyber, Tracking of IT hardware as relating to Cyber, Understanding of AWS security.

Excellent IT skills, including knowledge of computer networks, operating systems, software,

hardware, and security

An understanding of the cyber security risks associated with various technologies and ways to manage them.

Good working knowledge of various security technologies such as network and application firewalls, host intrusion prevention, and anti-virus

Building machine learning models for various use cases across the organization to predict and automate human behavior.

Use research and insight to drive cultural change within the organisation and ensure stakeholders put consumers at the heart of their planning and strategic thinking.

Lead the design, development, and implementation of automation solutions that meet business objectives.

Interpret and analyse data from multiple sources, providing key analytics.

Proactively provide actionable recommendations based on analysis results across various stakeholders and teams.

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

Ability to effectively communicate and present results and recommendations across discipline, advising diverse stakeholders on complex matters.

Partners with key contacts outside own area of expertise and other external stakeholders

Provides guidance to subordinates within the latitude of established company.

Relevant knowledge of information security management and policies

Sound understanding of security operational processes and controls.

Demonstrable understanding of complex inter-relationships in an overall system or process

Maintain up-to-date knowledge of security threats, countermeasures, security tools, and network technologies.

Relevant knowledge of technological advances within the information security arena

Relevant solution and service knowledge

Good interpersonal and consultative skills with the ability to map business needs to technology solutions.

Ability to discuss and report technology and information security risk with non-technology and executive business stakeholders.

Ability to display analytical thinking and a proactive approach.

Team player with the ability to display consistent client focus and orientation.

Ability to develop, define and articulate ISM strategies.

Good strategic thinking and decision-making abilities

Good interpersonal skills with the ability to develop strong business relationships.

Ability to plan and organise, with good project management skills.

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Knowledge of AWS/Azure, AWS security practices (AWS and cloud platform as a service (PaaS) (security)

Cyber Security qualification

Desired Skills:

Cyber Security Specialist

AWS/Azure

AWS security practices

(PaaS) (security

