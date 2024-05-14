Cyber Security Specialist (12 month contract) – Gauteng Primrose

Our client is looking for a Cyber Security Specialist for a 12 month contract based in the East Rand. The incumbment will determine who requires access to which information & Plan, coordinate, and implement information security programs.
- Help protect against Web threats that facilitate cyber-crime like malware, phishing, viruses, denial-of service attacks, and hacking.
- Ensure you know and follow the incident and change processes, Perform Problem management analyses and duties, during the week and on weekends.
- Perform built-as-designed reviews, Prepare project documentation (guides, configuration
- documents, etc.)
- CMDB management, Tracking of IT software as relating to Cyber, Tracking of IT hardware as relating to Cyber, Understanding of AWS security.
- Excellent IT skills, including knowledge of computer networks, operating systems, software,
- hardware, and security
- An understanding of the cyber security risks associated with various technologies and ways to manage them.
- Good working knowledge of various security technologies such as network and application firewalls, host intrusion prevention, and anti-virus
- Building machine learning models for various use cases across the organization to predict and automate human behavior.
- Use research and insight to drive cultural change within the organisation and ensure stakeholders put consumers at the heart of their planning and strategic thinking.
- Lead the design, development, and implementation of automation solutions that meet business objectives.
- Interpret and analyse data from multiple sources, providing key analytics.
- Proactively provide actionable recommendations based on analysis results across various stakeholders and teams.
Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:
- Ability to effectively communicate and present results and recommendations across discipline, advising diverse stakeholders on complex matters.
- Partners with key contacts outside own area of expertise and other external stakeholders
- Provides guidance to subordinates within the latitude of established company.
- Relevant knowledge of information security management and policies
- Sound understanding of security operational processes and controls.
- Demonstrable understanding of complex inter-relationships in an overall system or process
- Maintain up-to-date knowledge of security threats, countermeasures, security tools, and network technologies.
- Relevant knowledge of technological advances within the information security arena
- Relevant solution and service knowledge
- Good interpersonal and consultative skills with the ability to map business needs to technology solutions.
- Ability to discuss and report technology and information security risk with non-technology and executive business stakeholders.
- Ability to display analytical thinking and a proactive approach.
- Team player with the ability to display consistent client focus and orientation.
- Ability to develop, define and articulate ISM strategies.
- Good strategic thinking and decision-making abilities
- Good interpersonal skills with the ability to develop strong business relationships.
- Ability to plan and organise, with good project management skills.
Academic Qualifications and Certifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Knowledge of AWS/Azure, AWS security practices (AWS and cloud platform as a service (PaaS) (security)
- Cyber Security qualification
Desired Skills:
- Cyber Security Specialist
- AWS/Azure
- AWS security practices
- (PaaS) (security