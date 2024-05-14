Cybersecurity Specialist – Western Cape Mowbray

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Financial Services Group seeks your technical expertise to be its next Cybersecurity Specialist who will specify the parameters that security solutions require to function properly while contributing to the engineering of the security solutions. You will identify vulnerabilities in systems and infrastructure; develop Information Security policies & implement effective security controls to protect against threats. The successful incumbent will require a suitable Degree/Diploma with 10 years’ work experience in a technical hands-on administrative or engineering role responsible for Cybersecurity toolsets including IAM, PAM, firewall, NAC, WAF, DDoS, MFA, MDM, Endpoint Protection, DLP, Vulnerability Scanning, AD, Windows OS, Linux OS, Network and Wi-Fi administration.

DUTIES:

Identify vulnerabilities in systems and infrastructure.

Implement effective security controls to protect against threats.

Develop Information Security policies to guide your team’s actions.

Provide training to your staff to improve their understanding of Cybersecurity best practices.

Improve your Cybersecurity toolset to stay ahead of evolving threats.

Respond quickly and effectively to any security breaches that do occur.

Test and evaluate security products to ensure they meet needs.

Build firewalls to protect network infrastructures from unauthorised access.

Ensure cloud security by carefully managing access and permissions.

Implement Endpoint Security measures to secure individual devices.

Use intrusion detection and prevention tools to identify and stop potential threats.

Monitor network traffic for unusual activity that could indicate a security breach.

Monitor user activity to identify potential insider threats.

Keep a close eye on networks for signs of security breaches.

Prepare reports that document security breaches and your response to them.

Research new security technologies and strategies to stay up-to-date and protect against emerging threats.

Competencies –

Creating specifications and conducting technical and operational reviews.

Implementing and engineering solutions, including deployment, configuration, and testing.

Managing operations, changes, and incidents.

Conducting operations using security solutions such as IAM and DLP.

Providing support and guidance to entities for installing and operating security solutions.

Designing and producing indicators, reporting documents, and reports on the performance of security solutions.

Implementing warranties such as alerts and controls.

Leading working groups.

Creating user, technical, and operational documentation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant Degree or Diploma.

Experience/Skills –

At least 10 years’ experience in a technical hands-on administrative or engineering role responsible for Cybersecurity toolsets including IAM, PAM, firewall, NAC, WAF, DDoS, MFA, MDM, Endpoint Protection, DLP, Vulnerability Scanning, AD, Windows OS, Linux OS, Network and Wi-Fi administration.

Ability to manage/facilitate meetings, seminars, committees, and training.

Able to setup relevant performance indicators.

IT knowledge.

IT infrastructure.

IT development.

Production operations steering.

IT security and Cybersecurity.

Advantageous –

Industry Certification (CompTIA, ISC2, etc.).

Vendor Certification (Fortinet, Cisco, Microsoft, etc.).

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical.

Creativity & Innovation/Problem Solving.

Ability to collaborate/Teamwork.

Adaptability.

Can share/pass on knowledge.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Cybersecurity

Specialist

Security

Learn more/Apply for this position