Data Engineer BI Developer

An exciting new opportunity has become available for a Data Engineer in the IT Operations Space. The Data Engineer will report into the Business Unit area and will provide BI Development and Data Analysis across all departments.
The successful Data Engineer will be responsible for transforming data into actionable insight using Microsoft SQL tech stack of BI products, primarily in support of the Group Business Unit.
The role is collaborative and will be responsible for delivering the full stack in the BI solution from the business requirements gathering, solutions architecture, data models to the semantic models and the reports themselves.
You should be able to design and develop end to end BI Solutions
Be able to do gap and impact analysis on the requirement
Accept coaching and mentoring from fellow developers/architects
Complete documentation of BI requirements and development according to company standards
Provide support to business on existing projects
Assist business users in acquiring access to reports/databases
Responsible for the design and implementation of effective cross-functional business intelligence systems and processes
Translate business and technical requirements into efficient sustainable BI solutions
Tertiary Qualification with majors in Computer Svience, Information Systems
Desired Skills:
- Relational Databases
- Dimensional Modelling
- Data Warehouses
- Database Design
- ETL Packages
- MDX
- DAX
- MS PowerBI Stack
- MDS
- SQL Server Jobs
- Stored Procs
- Views
- Functions
- Indexes
- Table Value Functions
- Agile
- Waterfall
- Microsoft BI Platform
- Visual Studio
- C#
- VB.Net coding
- SQL Server 2016
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Specialists in providing group risk solutions. This means they focus on providing relevant risk management solutions for their business partners and their clients.
These solutions are supported by their comprehensive benefit range which includes: Death, Funeral, Disability and Critical Illness Cover.
Above all else, they look to support their business partners’ needs through active engagement. This partnership philosophy is based on a foundation of transparency and trust.