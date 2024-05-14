Data Engineer BI Developer – Gauteng Melrose

An exciting new opportunity has become available for a Data Engineer in the IT Operations Space. The Data Engineer will report into the Business Unit area and will provide BI Development and Data Analysis across all departments.

The successful Data Engineer will be responsible for transforming data into actionable insight using Microsoft SQL tech stack of BI products, primarily in support of the Group Business Unit.

The role is collaborative and will be responsible for delivering the full stack in the BI solution from the business requirements gathering, solutions architecture, data models to the semantic models and the reports themselves.

You should be able to design and develop end to end BI Solutions

Be able to do gap and impact analysis on the requirement

Accept coaching and mentoring from fellow developers/architects

Complete documentation of BI requirements and development according to company standards

Provide support to business on existing projects

Assist business users in acquiring access to reports/databases

Responsible for the design and implementation of effective cross-functional business intelligence systems and processes

Translate business and technical requirements into efficient sustainable BI solutions

Tertiary Qualification with majors in Computer Svience, Information Systems

Desired Skills:

Relational Databases

Dimensional Modelling

Data Warehouses

Database Design

ETL Packages

MDX

DAX

MS PowerBI Stack

MDS

SQL Server Jobs

Stored Procs

Views

Functions

Indexes

Table Value Functions

Agile

Waterfall

Microsoft BI Platform

Visual Studio

C#

VB.Net coding

SQL Server 2016

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Specialists in providing group risk solutions. This means they focus on providing relevant risk management solutions for their business partners and their clients.

These solutions are supported by their comprehensive benefit range which includes: Death, Funeral, Disability and Critical Illness Cover.

Above all else, they look to support their business partners’ needs through active engagement. This partnership philosophy is based on a foundation of transparency and trust.

