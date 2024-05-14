Developer in Test (Automation)

May 14, 2024

  • Testing of Type Approval Management features via automation.

  • Collaborate with team, system analysis, design, development, and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

  • Automation of Frontend, Backend Integration, performance, and load testing using industry-standard tools, fit for purpose.

  • Integrate automation testing at various stages of the build and deploy pipeline for development, regression & release cycles. Working with the feature teams to build up disposable test environments.

  • Overall management maintenance and preparation of test data.

  • Interpretation of Testing Results and logging of Defects on JIRA.

  • Coordination between development and support environments.

  • Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated testing.

  • Independently analyze, design as well as develop medium, complex testing components required for Automation.

  • Perform continuous quality analysis and provide internal tools to help ensure that the quality of the products we ship to customers is of the highest standard.

  • Establish, implement, and evolve the formal QA processes to ensure that the group is using industry-accepted standard methodologies.

  • Design and develop the testing infrastructure i.e. testing tools, test frameworks, and test reporting mechanisms to test software and services, applying NoOps principles.

  • Integrate the testing infrastructure with the continuous integration and continuous deployment systems to ensure all of the tools, and services developed are accurately tested and meet the quality goals.

  • Stay knowledgeable of new testing tools and strategies and evaluate the technologies to incorporate into the projects.

  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.

  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.

Minimum Requirements:

Education:

  • Relevant IT Degree

  • 2 years plus in a test automation role, more than 4 years of total experience in software development

  • ISTQB Certification (Advantageous)

Extensive knowledge on:

  • Automation Frameworks: Selenium, Cucumber etc

  • Languages: Java, JavaScript

  • CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines, Unit Testing

  • Databases: SQL Language

  • Infrastructure: Familiar with AZURE cloud

Skills:

  • Automation of Frontend, Backend, and Integration testing.

  • Test data management.

  • Manual, Performance, security, and load testing.

  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous:

  • Development experience.

  • Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data

  • Security and Reliability Testing.

  • Technical Test Case creation.

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies

Desired Skills:

  • Developer in Test
  • Automation
  • Testing
  • Java

