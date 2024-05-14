Full Stack Developer

Our client is looking for a self-motivated Full-Stack Intermediate Developer who is sufficiently independent and able to perform the majority of tasks without hands-on supervision.
Responsibilities:
- Create clean code, with emphasis on good architecture.
- Involved in all areas of development including working directly with end-users, design, suggesting new ideas, database, front-end design, API integrations, testing, cloud deployments and live support.
Requirements:
- Min 3 years’ commercial experience developing with: C#, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, SQL and SQL Server Management Studio, Visual Studio
Beneficial:
- Experience with Azure and Azure web site deployments
- Experience with GIT code check-ins and repositories
- Net traditional and .Core, Blazor SPA
- Experience with unit testing or TDD, mobile app development, especially with Xamarin
- Experience with Resharper
Desired Skills:
- C#
- JavaScript
- SQL
- Blazor
- Git
- Azure
- Full Stack Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree