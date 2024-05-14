Full Stack Developer

May 14, 2024

Our client is looking for a self-motivated Full-Stack Intermediate Developer who is sufficiently independent and able to perform the majority of tasks without hands-on supervision.

Responsibilities:

  • Create clean code, with emphasis on good architecture.
  • Involved in all areas of development including working directly with end-users, design, suggesting new ideas, database, front-end design, API integrations, testing, cloud deployments and live support.

Requirements:

  • Min 3 years’ commercial experience developing with: C#, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, SQL and SQL Server Management Studio, Visual Studio

Beneficial:

  • Experience with Azure and Azure web site deployments
  • Experience with GIT code check-ins and repositories
  • Net traditional and .Core, Blazor SPA
  • Experience with unit testing or TDD, mobile app development, especially with Xamarin
  • Experience with Resharper

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • SQL
  • Blazor
  • Git
  • Azure
  • Full Stack Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position