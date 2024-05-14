Full Stack Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Riverhorse Valley

Our client is looking for a self-motivated Full-Stack Intermediate Developer who is sufficiently independent and able to perform the majority of tasks without hands-on supervision.

Responsibilities:

Create clean code, with emphasis on good architecture.

Involved in all areas of development including working directly with end-users, design, suggesting new ideas, database, front-end design, API integrations, testing, cloud deployments and live support.

Requirements:

Min 3 years’ commercial experience developing with: C#, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, SQL and SQL Server Management Studio, Visual Studio

Beneficial:

Experience with Azure and Azure web site deployments

Experience with GIT code check-ins and repositories

Net traditional and .Core, Blazor SPA

Experience with unit testing or TDD, mobile app development, especially with Xamarin

Experience with Resharper

Desired Skills:

C#

JavaScript

SQL

Blazor

Git

Azure

Full Stack Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

