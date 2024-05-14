Full Stack Java Developer (LifeRay) (Senior) 0849 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Projects:
Develop and maintain a critical internal web application (Backend and Frontend) used in the vehicle dispatch and distribution/delivery management processes
Cloud, API, Java, Microservice and other Serverless development, deployment, support, and maintenance.
Meet with end users and gather requirements
Participate in daily stand-ups
Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications
Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives
Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team
Develop systems solutions in line with IT Security standards and other compliance topics, quality standards and delivery requirements
Develop code that is readable, extendable, re-usable, scalable, and optimized for performance
Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover
Ensure compliance & adherence to standards for audit adherence and quality assurance
Actively participate and contribute to sprint planning, backlog refinement, story size estimation, sprint reviews and retrospectives
Update user stories in Jira and documentation in Confluence
Perform Code & Peer Reviews
Perform demos of user stories in Agile ceremonies
Analyse and fix Production Known Errors
System testing/parallel runs
User training
Ensure user sign-off
Prepare Production deployment artefacts
Prepare Production deployment plan documents. Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
Preparation/Updating of user and operation manuals
System implementation / deployment & release activities
Production support & hyper-care after production deployments
2nd and 3rd level support of the system/product
Technical Lifecycle Management of the product
Website monitoring (advantageous)
Site performance analysis (advantageous)
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
Degree in IT or relevant experience
5 to 8+ years’ Development Experience
Agile working experience (Mandatory)
Essential Skills Requirements:
LifeRay framework [URL Removed] (Templates, structures, themes, Portlets with JSR 168/286)
JAVA 8+
JavaScript,Typescript
JAVA logging framework (Log4j, Jboss, SLF4J)
Node.js
HTML 5
Angular JS, Angular 5+
CSS (SCSS)
Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)
At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)
AWS (beneficial)
Git
CI/CD
Experience with Java application servers (Glassfish) 2
Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / OpenShift advantageous)
Code versioning (Git)
Jenkins
Beneficial:
Heartbeat
Agile development methodologies
Confluence / Jira
DevOps experience
Desired Skills:
- LifeRay framework v7.06+
- JAVA 8+
- Development Experience