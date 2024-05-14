Full Stack Java Developer (LifeRay) (Senior) 0849 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Projects:

Develop and maintain a critical internal web application (Backend and Frontend) used in the vehicle dispatch and distribution/delivery management processes

Cloud, API, Java, Microservice and other Serverless development, deployment, support, and maintenance.

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Participate in daily stand-ups

Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications

Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives

Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team

Develop systems solutions in line with IT Security standards and other compliance topics, quality standards and delivery requirements

Develop code that is readable, extendable, re-usable, scalable, and optimized for performance

Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover

Ensure compliance & adherence to standards for audit adherence and quality assurance

Actively participate and contribute to sprint planning, backlog refinement, story size estimation, sprint reviews and retrospectives

Update user stories in Jira and documentation in Confluence

Perform Code & Peer Reviews

Perform demos of user stories in Agile ceremonies

Analyse and fix Production Known Errors

System testing/parallel runs

User training

Ensure user sign-off

Prepare Production deployment artefacts

Prepare Production deployment plan documents. Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Preparation/Updating of user and operation manuals

System implementation / deployment & release activities

Production support & hyper-care after production deployments

2nd and 3rd level support of the system/product

Technical Lifecycle Management of the product

Website monitoring (advantageous)

Site performance analysis (advantageous)

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Degree in IT or relevant experience

5 to 8+ years’ Development Experience

Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Essential Skills Requirements:

LifeRay framework [URL Removed] (Templates, structures, themes, Portlets with JSR 168/286)

JAVA 8+

JavaScript,Typescript

JAVA logging framework (Log4j, Jboss, SLF4J)

Node.js

HTML 5

Angular JS, Angular 5+

CSS (SCSS)

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)

At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)

AWS (beneficial)

Git

CI/CD

Experience with Java application servers (Glassfish) 2

Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / OpenShift advantageous)

Code versioning (Git)

Jenkins

Beneficial:

Heartbeat

Agile development methodologies

Confluence / Jira

DevOps experience

Desired Skills:

LifeRay framework v7.06+

JAVA 8+

Development Experience

