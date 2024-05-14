Full Stack Java Developer (Salesforce Required) at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you a dynamic Full Stack Java Developer with a passion for creating innovative solutions and a solid background in Salesforce? Join our esteemed international consulting client on a contract basis, where your expertise will drive transformative projects for a diverse portfolio of global clients. This is a unique opportunity to leverage your technical skills and Salesforce proficiency in a collaborative environment, delivering impactful solutions that enhance business operations worldwide. If you thrive in fast-paced settings and are eager to tackle complex challenges, we invite you to apply and be part of a team that is shaping the future of digital consulting.

Roles & Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain web applications using Java and related technologies.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and prioritize software requirements and deliver high-quality software solutions.

Develop and maintain software documentation, including technical specifications, design documents, and test plans.

Participate in code reviews and ensure adherence to coding standards and best practices.

Troubleshoot and debug software issues and provide timely resolutions to ensure smooth software operations.

Professional & Technical Skills:

Must Have Skills: Strong proficiency in Java Full Stack Development.

Good To Have Skills: Knowledge of front-end languages and libraries like HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery, back-end languages like C#, Java, Python, JavaScript frameworks like Angular, React, Node.js. Familiarity with databases like MySQL, MongoDB, web servers like Apache and UI/UX design; Salesforce Apex Development & Configuration, Consumer Goods Cloud, Consumer Goods Cloud Modeler

Experience in designing, building, and configuring applications to meet business process and application requirements.

Experience in developing and maintaining web applications using Java and related technologies.

Experience in software documentation, including technical specifications, design documents, and test plans.

Experience in code reviews and adherence to coding standards and best practices.

Experience in troubleshooting and debugging software issues and providing timely resolutions to ensure smooth software operations.

Desired Skills:

java

salesforce

