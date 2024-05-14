Full Stack Java Developer (Salesforce Required) at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you a dynamic Full Stack Java Developer with a passion for creating innovative solutions and a solid background in Salesforce? Join our esteemed international consulting client on a contract basis, where your expertise will drive transformative projects for a diverse portfolio of global clients. This is a unique opportunity to leverage your technical skills and Salesforce proficiency in a collaborative environment, delivering impactful solutions that enhance business operations worldwide. If you thrive in fast-paced settings and are eager to tackle complex challenges, we invite you to apply and be part of a team that is shaping the future of digital consulting.
Roles & Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, and maintain web applications using Java and related technologies.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and prioritize software requirements and deliver high-quality software solutions.
- Develop and maintain software documentation, including technical specifications, design documents, and test plans.
- Participate in code reviews and ensure adherence to coding standards and best practices.
- Troubleshoot and debug software issues and provide timely resolutions to ensure smooth software operations.
Professional & Technical Skills:
- Must Have Skills: Strong proficiency in Java Full Stack Development.
- Good To Have Skills: Knowledge of front-end languages and libraries like HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery, back-end languages like C#, Java, Python, JavaScript frameworks like Angular, React, Node.js. Familiarity with databases like MySQL, MongoDB, web servers like Apache and UI/UX design; Salesforce Apex Development & Configuration, Consumer Goods Cloud, Consumer Goods Cloud Modeler
- Experience in designing, building, and configuring applications to meet business process and application requirements.
- Experience in developing and maintaining web applications using Java and related technologies.
- Experience in software documentation, including technical specifications, design documents, and test plans.
- Experience in code reviews and adherence to coding standards and best practices.
- Experience in troubleshooting and debugging software issues and providing timely resolutions to ensure smooth software operations.
Desired Skills:
- java
- salesforce