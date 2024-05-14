ICT Web And Mobile Developer

Are you passionate about web and mobile development, with a knack for creating innovative and user-friendly solutions? We’re looking for a skilled ICT Web and Mobile Developer to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for the design, testing, implementation, and maintenance of software solutions.

What you’ll do:

  • Programming Web and Mobile applications in a variety of development languages.

  • Responsible for the design and technical analysis of requirements, development, maintenance, and support of Web and Mobile applications.

  • Responsible for unit and integration testing of code developed for Web and Mobile applications.

  • Responsible for code reviews and walkthroughs, and providing constructive feedback on possible code improvements.

  • Implementing modern software engineering best practices and technologies within an agile methodology.

  • Provide input to decisions regarding development approaches and technology.

  • Generating and presenting technical ideas.

  • Creating visually appealing Web and Mobile applications that feature user-friendly design and clear navigation.

  • Ensure a good understanding of the user requirements as specified by the business analysts.

  • Maintain documentation and describe program development, logic, coding, testing, changes, and corrections.

  • Evaluate business critical change requests for new or modified programs.

Qualifications Required:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering, or information technology.

  • IT Development Certification.

  • CI/CD Certification is preferable.

Your Expertise:

  • Knowledge of the financial services and insurance industries.

  • 5+ years experience in Web technologies (HTML5, CSS 3, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap, JavaScript / AJAX, Responsive design) and Mobile technologies (IOS, Android).

  • 5+ years experience in Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, VB.net, razor, IIS, ASP.net, WCF/Web services, Web API, SOAP, XML).

  • Experience in [URL Removed] Frameworks and Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL, and SQL server reporting services.

  • Experience in Data Architecture and Database System Design.

  • Experience in Agile Scrum and Waterfall SDLC methodologies.

  • Experience in CI/CD.

Personal Attributes:

  • Understanding of the Systems Development Life Cycle.

  • Analytical thinking.

  • Good problem solver with the ability to identify key issues and barriers to success, and then resolve them.

  • Fosters teamwork and collaboration.

  • Innovative.

  • Client-focused thinking.

  • Quality focused.

  • Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, high-demand environment.

  • Ability to perform well under pressure and meet deadlines, including urgent requests.

  • Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

  • Attention to detail.

  • Punctual and reliable.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Contract Position – Hybrid (up to two days per week onsite)

  • Location: Centurion

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

