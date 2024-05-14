Are you passionate about web and mobile development, with a knack for creating innovative and user-friendly solutions? We’re looking for a skilled ICT Web and Mobile Developer to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for the design, testing, implementation, and maintenance of software solutions.
What you’ll do:
- Programming Web and Mobile applications in a variety of development languages.
- Responsible for the design and technical analysis of requirements, development, maintenance, and support of Web and Mobile applications.
- Responsible for unit and integration testing of code developed for Web and Mobile applications.
- Responsible for code reviews and walkthroughs, and providing constructive feedback on possible code improvements.
- Implementing modern software engineering best practices and technologies within an agile methodology.
- Provide input to decisions regarding development approaches and technology.
- Generating and presenting technical ideas.
- Creating visually appealing Web and Mobile applications that feature user-friendly design and clear navigation.
- Ensure a good understanding of the user requirements as specified by the business analysts.
- Maintain documentation and describe program development, logic, coding, testing, changes, and corrections.
- Evaluate business critical change requests for new or modified programs.
Qualifications Required:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering, or information technology.
- IT Development Certification.
- CI/CD Certification is preferable.
Your Expertise:
- Knowledge of the financial services and insurance industries.
- 5+ years experience in Web technologies (HTML5, CSS 3, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap, JavaScript / AJAX, Responsive design) and Mobile technologies (IOS, Android).
- 5+ years experience in Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, VB.net, razor, IIS, ASP.net, WCF/Web services, Web API, SOAP, XML).
- Experience in [URL Removed] Frameworks and Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL, and SQL server reporting services.
- Experience in Data Architecture and Database System Design.
- Experience in Agile Scrum and Waterfall SDLC methodologies.
- Experience in CI/CD.
Personal Attributes:
- Understanding of the Systems Development Life Cycle.
- Analytical thinking.
- Good problem solver with the ability to identify key issues and barriers to success, and then resolve them.
- Fosters teamwork and collaboration.
- Innovative.
- Client-focused thinking.
- Quality focused.
- Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, high-demand environment.
- Ability to perform well under pressure and meet deadlines, including urgent requests.
- Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
- Attention to detail.
- Punctual and reliable.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Contract Position – Hybrid (up to two days per week onsite)
- Location: Centurion
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery