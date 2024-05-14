ICT Web And Mobile Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Are you passionate about web and mobile development, with a knack for creating innovative and user-friendly solutions? We’re looking for a skilled ICT Web and Mobile Developer to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for the design, testing, implementation, and maintenance of software solutions.

What you’ll do:

Programming Web and Mobile applications in a variety of development languages.

Responsible for the design and technical analysis of requirements, development, maintenance, and support of Web and Mobile applications.

Responsible for unit and integration testing of code developed for Web and Mobile applications.

Responsible for code reviews and walkthroughs, and providing constructive feedback on possible code improvements.

Implementing modern software engineering best practices and technologies within an agile methodology.

Provide input to decisions regarding development approaches and technology.

Generating and presenting technical ideas.

Creating visually appealing Web and Mobile applications that feature user-friendly design and clear navigation.

Ensure a good understanding of the user requirements as specified by the business analysts.

Maintain documentation and describe program development, logic, coding, testing, changes, and corrections.

Evaluate business critical change requests for new or modified programs.

Qualifications Required:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering, or information technology.

IT Development Certification.

CI/CD Certification is preferable.

Your Expertise:

Knowledge of the financial services and insurance industries.

5+ years experience in Web technologies (HTML5, CSS 3, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap, JavaScript / AJAX, Responsive design) and Mobile technologies (IOS, Android).

5+ years experience in Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, VB.net, razor, IIS, ASP.net, WCF/Web services, Web API, SOAP, XML).

Experience in [URL Removed] Frameworks and Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL, and SQL server reporting services.

Experience in Data Architecture and Database System Design.

Experience in Agile Scrum and Waterfall SDLC methodologies.

Experience in CI/CD.

Personal Attributes:

Understanding of the Systems Development Life Cycle.

Analytical thinking.

Good problem solver with the ability to identify key issues and barriers to success, and then resolve them.

Fosters teamwork and collaboration.

Innovative.

Client-focused thinking.

Quality focused.

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, high-demand environment.

Ability to perform well under pressure and meet deadlines, including urgent requests.

Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Attention to detail.

Punctual and reliable.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position – Hybrid (up to two days per week onsite)

Location: Centurion

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

