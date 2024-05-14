Intermediate C# Developer

Are you a passionate C# developer looking for a thrilling career opportunity? Look no further! Our client is on the lookout for talented individuals like you to join their dynamic team.
Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 6 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment
- A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.
- 2-3 years relevant experience as an Intermediate developer as part of a team in a software development environment
- Good understanding of the .NET framework and C# language features
- A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.
Skills and Knowledge requirements:
- Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.
- Knowledge of security vulnerabilities (OWASP top 10) and working knowledge of how these can impact on application solutions.
- Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of web server and site technical performance.
- Experience with the ffg technologies:
- In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET , XML and knowledge
- DotNet 4.7.2
- Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)
- XML and JSON messages [URL Removed] of namespace management and utilisation
- SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards)
- SoapUI/Postman
- Java Script
- TypeScript
- CSS
- HTML
- Ability to deliver production-quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.
- Experience in object orientation and composition.
If you have the above skills and are interested; do not hesitate – hit that apply!
Desired Skills:
- CSS
- HTML
- C#
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years