Intermediate C# Developer

May 14, 2024

Are you a passionate C# developer looking for a thrilling career opportunity? Look no further! Our client is on the lookout for talented individuals like you to join their dynamic team.

Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 6 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment
  • A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.
  • 2-3 years relevant experience as an Intermediate developer as part of a team in a software development environment
  • Good understanding of the .NET framework and C# language features
  • A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

  • Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.
  • Knowledge of security vulnerabilities (OWASP top 10) and working knowledge of how these can impact on application solutions.
  • Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of web server and site technical performance.
  • Experience with the ffg technologies:
  • In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET , XML and knowledge
  • DotNet 4.7.2
  • Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)
  • XML and JSON messages [URL Removed] of namespace management and utilisation
  • SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards)
  • SoapUI/Postman
  • Java Script
  • TypeScript
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • Ability to deliver production-quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.
  • Experience in object orientation and composition.

If you have the above skills and are interested; do not hesitate – hit that apply!

Desired Skills:

  • CSS
  • HTML
  • C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position