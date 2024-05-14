Intermediate C# Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 6 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment

A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.

2-3 years relevant experience as an Intermediate developer as part of a team in a software development environment

Good understanding of the .NET framework and C# language features

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.

Knowledge of security vulnerabilities (OWASP top 10) and working knowledge of how these can impact on application solutions.

Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of web server and site technical performance.

Experience with the ffg technologies:

In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET , XML and knowledge

DotNet 4.7.2

Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)

XML and JSON messages [URL Removed] of namespace management and utilisation

SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards)

SoapUI/Postman

Java Script

TypeScript

CSS

HTML

Ability to deliver production-quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

Experience in object orientation and composition.

