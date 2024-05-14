Intermediate Data Engineer

Our client is leading innovation in the telecommunications sector. They are dedicated to delivering advanced services and solutions that improve connectivity and benefit customers. As they expand, they seek a skilled Intermediate Data Scientist to join their team. As an Intermediate Data Engineer, you’ll be pivotal in using data-driven insights to inform business strategies and enhance operations. Collaborating with diverse teams, you’ll analyze extensive datasets, build predictive models, and reveal actionable insights crucial to the organization’s success.

DUTIES:

Analyze complex datasets to identify trends, patterns, and correlations relevant to business objectives.

Develop predictive models and machine learning algorithms to forecast customer behavior, optimize resource allocation, and improve operational efficiency.

Collaborate with stakeholders to define key performance indicators (KPIs) and develop metrics for measuring the success of data science initiatives.

Design and implement data visualization tools and dashboards to communicate insights effectively to non-technical stakeholders.

Stay current with emerging technologies and best practices in data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

REQUIREMENTS:

Requirements:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, or a related field.

2+ years of experience in data analysis, machine learning, and predictive modeling.

Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, Java, or SQL.

Experience working with large datasets and data manipulation tools (e.g., Pandas, NumPy) will be beneficial.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience in the telecommunications industry or related fields.

Familiarity with cloud computing platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud).

Knowledge of big data technologies (e.g., Hadoop, Spark).

Experience with data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI, Grafana).

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions.

