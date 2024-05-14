Intermediate Tester

May 14, 2024

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Intermediate Tester to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Experience

  • Test Planning
  • Test Analysis
  • Test Preparation
  • Test Execution
  • Test Reporting
  • Defect Logging
  • Defect Reporting
  • SQL Scripting
  • Automated Scripting
  • Automated Execution
  • DevOps
  • Agile Methodology
  • Waterfall Methodology

Tooling Experience

  • Test Management Studios (Any)
  • JIRA
  • SoapUI
  • Postman
  • Swagger
  • SQL Management Studio (Any)
  • Visual Studio
  • Selenium

Competencies

  • Professionalism
  • Results Driven
  • Accuracy
  • Analytical Thinking
  • Conceptual Thinking
  • Proactive and Initiative
  • Ability to Work Independently
  • Interpersonal Relationships
  • Planning and Organising

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

