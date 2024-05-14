Intermediate Tester – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Intermediate Tester to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Experience
- Test Planning
- Test Analysis
- Test Preparation
- Test Execution
- Test Reporting
- Defect Logging
- Defect Reporting
- SQL Scripting
- Automated Scripting
- Automated Execution
- DevOps
- Agile Methodology
- Waterfall Methodology
Tooling Experience
- Test Management Studios (Any)
- JIRA
- SoapUI
- Postman
- Swagger
- SQL Management Studio (Any)
- Visual Studio
- Selenium
Competencies
- Professionalism
- Results Driven
- Accuracy
- Analytical Thinking
- Conceptual Thinking
- Proactive and Initiative
- Ability to Work Independently
- Interpersonal Relationships
- Planning and Organising
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
