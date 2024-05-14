IT Auditor (6-month contract)

Job Title: IT Auditor (6-month Contract)

Location: Johannesburg

Our client is a prominent organization specializing in IT Audit, Internal Audit, Forensic Audit, and Business Advisory. They combine specialized expertise with industry experience to meet business challenges. They are committed to excellence and innovation. As they strive for continuous improvement, they are seeking a talented IT Auditor to support their team on a 6-month contract basis. This is an exceptional opportunity to contribute to a respected organization while enhancing your skills in a challenging environment.

Position Overview:

Our client is in need of an experienced IT Auditor with a background in the public sector and accreditation in CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor). The selected candidate will play a crucial role in evaluating and enhancing their IT systems, controls, and processes to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and industry best practices.

Key Responsibilities:

Conduct thorough IT audits following established protocols and procedures.

Assess the effectiveness of IT controls and identify areas for enhancement.

Review and evaluate IT policies, procedures, and documentation.

Present audit findings and recommendations to management and relevant stakeholders.

Collaborate with internal teams to implement corrective actions and mitigate risks.

Stay informed about industry trends, regulations, and emerging technologies.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.

CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor) accreditation is mandatory.

Minimum of 5 -10 years of experience in IT auditing, preferably within the public sector.

Strong grasp of IT governance, risk management, and compliance frameworks.

Exceptional analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making abilities.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work autonomously and collaboratively in a dynamic environment.

Proficiency in relevant IT audit tools and software.

Benefits:

Competitive compensation package aligned with industry standards.

Opportunity to contribute to a prestigious organization’s mission.

Potential for professional growth and skill development.

Flexible work arrangements may be negotiable.

