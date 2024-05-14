Our clients in the consulting space are on the hunt for a seasoned IT Project Manager who will be responsible for the management of moderate to highly complex programs consisting of multiple related projects.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in project management, Business Administration, Engineering, or related field, or equivalent work experience.
- Proven experience as a Project Manager, with a successful track record of managing complex projects from initiation to closure (including Technical Projects).
- At least 4 years plus relevant experience with a testing or dev background
- Minimum 4 years’ experience in project management
- Experience working with technical complex projects.
- Scrum certification.
- Experience with agile principles.
- Strong understanding of project management methodologies, tools, and techniques.
- Excellent leadership and team management skills, with the ability to motivate and inspire team members to achieve project goals.
- Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively communicate with stakeholders at all levels.
- Strong problem-solving skills and ability to make decisions under pressure.
- Proficiency in project management software tools such as Microsoft Project, Asana, or Jira.
- Project Management Professional (PMP) certification or equivalent is preferred.
Responsibilities:
- Takes responsibility for the definition, documentation, and satisfactory completion of small- to medium-scale projects.
- Identifies, assesses, and manages risks to the success of the project.
- Ensures that realistic projects and quality plans are prepared and maintained and provides regular and accurate reports to stakeholders as appropriate.
- Ensures that quality reviews occur on schedule and according to procedure.
- Manages the change control procedure and ensures that project deliverables are completed within planned cost, timescale and resource budgets and are signed off.
- Provides effective leadership to the project team and takes appropriate action where performance deviates from agreed tolerances.
- Ensures that there is a business perspective on how the new technical capabilities will be delivered to the business, including planning around key business cycles, selecting appropriate customers for migration, etc.
- Initiates the business implementation plan, including all the activities that the business needs to do to prepare for new technical components and technologies.
- Drives sites to deliver site implementation plans and align with the overall plan.
- Tracks and reports against these activities to ensure progress.
- Defines and manages the activities to ensure achievement of the business case after delivery.
- Outlines key business engagement messages that need to take place throughout the programme/project.
- Develops and manage one or more defined communication channels and/or stakeholder groups.
- Initiates communications between stakeholders, acting as a single point of contact for defined groups.
- Facilitates open communication and discussion between stakeholders.
- Captures and disseminates technical and business information.
- Facilitates the business change decision-making processes and the planning and implementation of change.
Desired Skills:
- AGILE
- scrum
- Testing