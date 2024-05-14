IT Project Manager

Our clients in the consulting space are on the hunt for a seasoned IT Project Manager who will be responsible for the management of moderate to highly complex programs consisting of multiple related projects.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in project management, Business Administration, Engineering, or related field, or equivalent work experience.
  • Proven experience as a Project Manager, with a successful track record of managing complex projects from initiation to closure (including Technical Projects).
  • At least 4 years plus relevant experience with a testing or dev background
  • Minimum 4 years’ experience in project management
  • Experience working with technical complex projects.
  • Scrum certification.
  • Experience with agile principles.
  • Strong understanding of project management methodologies, tools, and techniques.
  • Excellent leadership and team management skills, with the ability to motivate and inspire team members to achieve project goals.
  • Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively communicate with stakeholders at all levels.
  • Strong problem-solving skills and ability to make decisions under pressure.
  • Proficiency in project management software tools such as Microsoft Project, Asana, or Jira.
  • Project Management Professional (PMP) certification or equivalent is preferred.

Responsibilities:

  • Takes responsibility for the definition, documentation, and satisfactory completion of small- to medium-scale projects.
  • Identifies, assesses, and manages risks to the success of the project.
  • Ensures that realistic projects and quality plans are prepared and maintained and provides regular and accurate reports to stakeholders as appropriate.
  • Ensures that quality reviews occur on schedule and according to procedure.
  • Manages the change control procedure and ensures that project deliverables are completed within planned cost, timescale and resource budgets and are signed off.
  • Provides effective leadership to the project team and takes appropriate action where performance deviates from agreed tolerances.
  • Ensures that there is a business perspective on how the new technical capabilities will be delivered to the business, including planning around key business cycles, selecting appropriate customers for migration, etc.
  • Initiates the business implementation plan, including all the activities that the business needs to do to prepare for new technical components and technologies.
  • Drives sites to deliver site implementation plans and align with the overall plan.
  • Tracks and reports against these activities to ensure progress.
  • Defines and manages the activities to ensure achievement of the business case after delivery.
  • Outlines key business engagement messages that need to take place throughout the programme/project.
  • Develops and manage one or more defined communication channels and/or stakeholder groups.
  • Initiates communications between stakeholders, acting as a single point of contact for defined groups.
  • Facilitates open communication and discussion between stakeholders.
  • Captures and disseminates technical and business information.
  • Facilitates the business change decision-making processes and the planning and implementation of change.

Desired Skills:

  • AGILE
  • scrum
  • Testing

