IT Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our clients in the consulting space are on the hunt for a seasoned IT Project Manager who will be responsible for the management of moderate to highly complex programs consisting of multiple related projects.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in project management, Business Administration, Engineering, or related field, or equivalent work experience.

Proven experience as a Project Manager, with a successful track record of managing complex projects from initiation to closure (including Technical Projects).

At least 4 years plus relevant experience with a testing or dev background

Minimum 4 years’ experience in project management

Experience working with technical complex projects.

Scrum certification.

Experience with agile principles.

Strong understanding of project management methodologies, tools, and techniques.

Excellent leadership and team management skills, with the ability to motivate and inspire team members to achieve project goals.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively communicate with stakeholders at all levels.

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to make decisions under pressure.

Proficiency in project management software tools such as Microsoft Project, Asana, or Jira.

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification or equivalent is preferred.

Responsibilities:

Takes responsibility for the definition, documentation, and satisfactory completion of small- to medium-scale projects.

Identifies, assesses, and manages risks to the success of the project.

Ensures that realistic projects and quality plans are prepared and maintained and provides regular and accurate reports to stakeholders as appropriate.

Ensures that quality reviews occur on schedule and according to procedure.

Manages the change control procedure and ensures that project deliverables are completed within planned cost, timescale and resource budgets and are signed off.

Provides effective leadership to the project team and takes appropriate action where performance deviates from agreed tolerances.

Ensures that there is a business perspective on how the new technical capabilities will be delivered to the business, including planning around key business cycles, selecting appropriate customers for migration, etc.

Initiates the business implementation plan, including all the activities that the business needs to do to prepare for new technical components and technologies.

Drives sites to deliver site implementation plans and align with the overall plan.

Tracks and reports against these activities to ensure progress.

Defines and manages the activities to ensure achievement of the business case after delivery.

Outlines key business engagement messages that need to take place throughout the programme/project.

Develops and manage one or more defined communication channels and/or stakeholder groups.

Initiates communications between stakeholders, acting as a single point of contact for defined groups.

Facilitates open communication and discussion between stakeholders.

Captures and disseminates technical and business information.

Facilitates the business change decision-making processes and the planning and implementation of change.

Desired Skills:

AGILE

scrum

Testing

