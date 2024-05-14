Junior Business Analyst

To collaborate closely with software engineering teams and stakeholders to gather, analyse, and document business requirements, ensuring that software solutions developed align with business objectives and effectively address stakeholders’ needs. This role operates at a junior to mid level, requiring strong analytical skills, communication abilities, and a deep understanding of both business processes and software development.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Diploma
- Certificate in IT or Business Analysis or Administration
- 1 – 3 years’ experience in financial services advantageous
- Proven experience as a business analyst in software development projects, preferably within the financial services industry, with a strong understanding of a variety of technologies
- Strong analytical skills and the ability to understand complex business processes, identify requirements, and propose solutions that effectively to meet stakeholder needs
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively engage with stakeholders at all levels of the organization and communicate technical concepts clearly
- Proficiency in requirement elicitation techniques, such as workshops, interviews, and surveys, and experience with requirements management tools within the Microsoft ecosystem
- Knowledge of software development methodologies such as Agile, Scrum, or Kanban, and experience working in Agile environments
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Agile
- Kanban
- Srcum
- Mircosoft Ecosystem
- Financial Services
- Requirements Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma