Junior Software Developer at Ciba Industries – Gauteng Fourways

Job Title: Junior Software Developer

Location: Fourways, Johannesburg

Contract type: Permanent

Hybrid

Junior Software Developer Purpose:

As the Junior Software Developer, you will be responsible for supporting in the development and maintenance of internal and external software applications and systems while engaging on exciting projects with leading industry clients and business partners. At CIBA, we believe in nurturing emerging talent and providing a supportive environment for individuals to grow and thrive in the fast-paced world of software development.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Develop internal and external projects.

Creating and developing the CIBA internal managing web application.

Conducting software development and research to assist clients.

Writing a test or submitting to some form of evaluation at the end of the software development cycle.

Installing and configuring SharePoint.

Implementing SharePoint branding (java script, HTML and CSS).

Creating sites, lists and document libraries.

Edit and customise pages using SharePoint Designer.

Manage the Office 365 environment.

Creating solutions and supporting SharePoint online.

Contribute to client architecture and design.

Software development, integration, and testing, ensuring security of data is not compromised.

Software debugging.

Successfully migrate internal staff over to Microsoft Office 365.

Advising on the latest software technology for Microsoft 365.

On premise to Azure cloud migration.

Compiling reports and creating presentations for staff members.

Completing fieldwork and visiting different work sites when required.

Qualifications and experience:

Diploma in Systems Development or relevant qualification

Minimum of 2 – 3 years’ working experience in a similar role

Great attention to detail and organisation skills

Strong understanding of Microsoft 365

Knowledge of programming languages including Html, CSS and JavaScript; Python and Java

Knowledge of system functions including Selenium, Angular and Spring Boot

Experience in creating and maintaining databases PostgreSQL and SQL

Excellent communication and teamwork skills

Skills and proficiencies:

WordPress and (preferably) Breakdance builder skills

Java OOP

JavaScript Spring Boot

PostgreSQL, SQL

Automation RPA

Selenium

Apex Angular Html

Python

GIT, Bitbucket Jira, Confluence

Azure, AWS

Office 365

SharePoint

Eclipse, NetBeans, Visual Studio

Android Studio

If you’re ready to take on a new challenge and make an impact, we want to hear from you. Apply now! ??

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

