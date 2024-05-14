Junior Software Developer at Ciba Industries

Job Title: Junior Software Developer
Location: Fourways, Johannesburg
Contract type: Permanent
Hybrid
Junior Software Developer Purpose:
As the Junior Software Developer, you will be responsible for supporting in the development and maintenance of internal and external software applications and systems while engaging on exciting projects with leading industry clients and business partners. At CIBA, we believe in nurturing emerging talent and providing a supportive environment for individuals to grow and thrive in the fast-paced world of software development.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Develop internal and external projects.
- Creating and developing the CIBA internal managing web application.
- Conducting software development and research to assist clients.
- Writing a test or submitting to some form of evaluation at the end of the software development cycle.
- Installing and configuring SharePoint.
- Implementing SharePoint branding (java script, HTML and CSS).
- Creating sites, lists and document libraries.
- Edit and customise pages using SharePoint Designer.
- Manage the Office 365 environment.
- Creating solutions and supporting SharePoint online.
- Contribute to client architecture and design.
- Software development, integration, and testing, ensuring security of data is not compromised.
- Software debugging.
- Successfully migrate internal staff over to Microsoft Office 365.
- Advising on the latest software technology for Microsoft 365.
- On premise to Azure cloud migration.
- Compiling reports and creating presentations for staff members.
- Completing fieldwork and visiting different work sites when required.
Qualifications and experience:
- Diploma in Systems Development or relevant qualification
- Minimum of 2 – 3 years’ working experience in a similar role
- Great attention to detail and organisation skills
- Strong understanding of Microsoft 365
- Knowledge of programming languages including Html, CSS and JavaScript; Python and Java
- Knowledge of system functions including Selenium, Angular and Spring Boot
- Experience in creating and maintaining databases PostgreSQL and SQL
- Excellent communication and teamwork skills
Skills and proficiencies:
- WordPress and (preferably) Breakdance builder skills
- Java OOP
- JavaScript Spring Boot
- PostgreSQL, SQL
- Automation RPA
- Selenium
- Apex Angular Html
- Python
- GIT, Bitbucket Jira, Confluence
- Azure, AWS
- Office 365
- SharePoint
- Eclipse, NetBeans, Visual Studio
- Android Studio
If you’re ready to take on a new challenge and make an impact, we want to hear from you. Apply now! ??
Desired Skills:
- Java OOP
- Javascript
- SQL
- PostgreSQL
- Azure
- AWS
- Python
- Selenium
- Jira
- GIT
- HTML
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree