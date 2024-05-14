Native iOS Developer

Our client, who is looking for a NATIVE iOS Mobile Developer, is a niche tech company based in Centurion, that delivers enterprise level communication and network security. The position is hybrid, requiring 2-3 days in office per week.

They have products deployed in over 12 countries and they work closely with their partners to solve real world problems with technology. Their culture is very inclusive, and employees are involved in cross functional business development and operations. This company is a tech heaven with original products being built on the back of integrity, trust and the massive responsibility of privacy protection on an international scale involving high profile companies.

Required Competencies:

Programming language expertise : Swift, Objective-C (advantage).

Experience using IDEs : AppCode, CodeRunner, Xcode.

Experience with app development frameworks : AVFoundation, RxSwift, UIKit etc.

Familiarity with Apple OS frameworks : Core Animation, Core Data, Core Graphics, Core Text

Knowledge of UI and UX design principles

Knowledge of storyboards

Skilled in source control

Experience with full-cycle mobile app development in iOS.

Ability to integrate APIs and RESTful web services for mobile apps

Understanding of CI/CD pipelines and tools : Jenkins, GitLab

Agile workmanagement tools : Jira/YouTrack

Cryptography (advantage).

Good communication skillsTeam player attitude

Basic Requirements:

You must be completely bilingual and fluent in English & Afrikaans

Matric (Grade 12) is required

Basic Microsoft Excel skills are required

Own transport and a valid driver’s license

Chronological stable employment history

You should be able to provide contactable references

