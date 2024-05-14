Network Engineer

Key Responsibilities
- Monitors, investigates and reports on information security incidents, Internet use and ICT policy breaches.
- Perform proactive vulnerability assessments and assist with managed Security Operations Centre tasks.
- Conducts analyses and investigation of alleged breaches of Internet .
- Researches, plans and implements information security technical solutions to meet business requirements.
- Develops, reviews and maintains information security policies and procedures.
- Maintains awareness of the implication of legislation.
- Assists with information classification and information risk analysis, assessment and acceptance processes.
Minimum Requirements
- Diploma or Bachelors degree
- 6 years experience in Network Engineering
- Cisco CCNP Security certification essential
- CCNA certification is essential
- 3 years experience within cybersecurity domain
- Enterprise firewalls, IPS, DNS, Mail gateways, Network Access Control, endpoint security solutions experience is essential
Desired Skills:
- CCNP
- CCNA
- Security
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma