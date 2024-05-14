Network Engineer – Gauteng Braamfontein

May 14, 2024

Key Responsibilities

  • Monitors, investigates and reports on information security incidents, Internet use and ICT policy breaches.
  • Perform proactive vulnerability assessments and assist with managed Security Operations Centre tasks.
  • Conducts analyses and investigation of alleged breaches of Internet .
  • Researches, plans and implements information security technical solutions to meet business requirements.
  • Develops, reviews and maintains information security policies and procedures.
  • Maintains awareness of the implication of legislation.
  • Assists with information classification and information risk analysis, assessment and acceptance processes.

Minimum Requirements

  • Diploma or Bachelors degree
  • 6 years experience in Network Engineering
  • Cisco CCNP Security certification essential
  • CCNA certification is essential
  • 3 years experience within cybersecurity domain
  • Enterprise firewalls, IPS, DNS, Mail gateways, Network Access Control, endpoint security solutions experience is essential

Desired Skills:

  • CCNP
  • CCNA
  • Security

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

