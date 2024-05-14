OpenAI enhances ChatGPT with GPT-4o

OpenAI has launched its new flagship model, GPT-4o, which will roll out more intelligence and advanced tools to ChatGPT for free.

GPT-4o provides GPT-4-level intelligence but is much faster and improves on its capabilities across text, voice, and vision. It is also better than existing models at understanding and discussing shared images.

Future developments will allow for more natural, real-time voice conversation and the ability to converse with ChatGPT via real-time video. An alpha release of the new Voice Mode with these new capabilities will debut in the coming weeks, with early access for Plus users as we roll out more broadly.

In the latest release, GPT-4o’s language capabilities are improved across quality and speed. ChatGPT also now supports more than 50 languages across sign-up and login, user settings, and more.

GPT-4o will roll out initially to ChatGPT Plus and Team users, with availability for Enterprise users coming soon.

When using GPT-4o, ChatGPT Free users will now have access to features such as:

* Experience GPT-4 level intelligence

* Get responses from both the model and the web

* Analyse data and create charts

* Chat about photos you take

* Upload files for assistance summarizing, writing or analysing

* Discover and use GPTs and the GPT Store

* Build a more helpful experience with Memory.

There will be a limit on the number of messages that free users can send with GPT-4o depending on usage and demand. When the limit is reached, ChatGPT will automatically switch to GPT-3.5 so users can continue their conversations.

For both free and paid users, OpenAI is also launching a new ChatGPT desktop app for macOS.

Users can now have voice conversations with ChatGPT directly from a user’s computer, starting with Voice Mode that has been available in ChatGPT at launch, with GPT-4o’s new audio and video capabilities coming in the future.

Microsoft has announced that GPT-4o is now available in preview on Azure AI, starting in two US regions.