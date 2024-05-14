Project Manager at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client offers financial service solutions helping their clients achieve their dreams. With an emphasis on culture fit, they boast a dedicated team of over 600 employees, many with over a decade of tenure. They have built their culture on a feeling of togetherness, trust and respect and are always looking to support employees’ continuous learning. Using Agile, they provide diverse services with a focus on research, innovation and improvement.

What you will be doing:

Take charge of client site management, ensuring project targets are met.

Monitor progress and address delays, adapting plans as needed.

Manage client communication, providing regular updates.

Lead planning, design, testing, and implementation phases, defining goals and resources.

Resolve conflicts and develop methods to monitor progress.

Assemble project staff, manage budgets, and define service levels.

Interact with clients to assess needs and enhance service delivery.

Cultivate vendor contacts and stay updated with field developments.

Continuously improve project management methodologies.

What you need:

A relevant tertiary qualification would be beneficial.

3-5 years of successful project management experience, preferably in the personal finance industry.

Familiarity with project management software and financial products/services.

Strong communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills.

Flexibility and adaptability to changing project needs.

Strong organisational and time management abilities.

Commitment to ongoing professional development and staying updated with industry trends.

Team player with a positive attitude and enthusiasm for achieving goals.

Job ID:



J104513

Desired Skills:

Project Management

SDLC

Financial Services

