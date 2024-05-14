Python Developer (1246) – Gauteng Pretoria

May 14, 2024

  • Managing projects / processes.

  • Ability to develop in Data Drive Programming languages such as Python and Big Data pipelines such as ETL, SQL etc.

  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.

  • Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a developer perspective.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence.

  • Knowledge of Qlikview.

  • AWS or MA Azure Experience.

  • Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools.

  • Python programming experience.

  • At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc).

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • AWS
  • Qlikview
  • PowerBI

