Python Developer (1246) – Gauteng Pretoria

- Managing projects / processes.
- Ability to develop in Data Drive Programming languages such as Python and Big Data pipelines such as ETL, SQL etc.
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.
- Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a developer perspective.
Minimum Requirements:
- Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence.
- Knowledge of Qlikview.
- AWS or MA Azure Experience.
- Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools.
- Python programming experience.
- At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc).
Desired Skills:
- Python
- AWS
- Qlikview
- PowerBI