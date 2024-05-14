Quantitative Business Analyst – Gauteng Braamfontein

Exciting Opportunity: Quantitative Business Analyst Needed in the Banking Industry!

We’re thrilled to announce an opportunity for a Quantitative Business Analyst to join our client’s esteemed team in the banking sector. If you’re a skilled professional with a knack for designing and implementing solutions that drive business success and enhance client experience, this role is tailor-made for you!

Role Overview:

As a Quantitative Business Analyst, you’ll play a crucial role in designing, specifying, building, and testing solutions to deliver essential capabilities to the business. This includes pricing and risk management solutions, along with their related IT processes, maintenance, testing, and production support for the front office suite of applications within Markets.

Responsibilities:

Constructing and critically analyzing financial models (e.g., product pricing, curve stripping, scenario analysis)

Process design, analysis, testing, and troubleshooting in pricing/risk analysis

Systems capability/fit analysis in pricing/risk analysis

Data analysis to identify and solve problems, reason logically, and drive valid conclusions

Software analysis to design and implement purchased or in-house applications

Testing and validation of logic and processes implemented

Required Skills:

Experience in designing and implementing integrated solutions, with a strong understanding of systems integration

Experience in designing, testing, and configuring quantitative systems in Capital Markets (Market Risk, Credit Risk, XVA, etc.)

Proficiency in SQL and data analysis

Knowledge of multi-asset class and trade lifecycle is advantageous

Post-graduate qualification in Mathematical Finance or another quantitative/related discipline, or equivalent work experience and technical training

Additional certifications such as FRM, PRM, ACI Dealing Certificate, CFA, or related risk or quantitative international certifications are beneficial

If you’re ready to make a significant impact in the banking industry and thrive in a collaborative environment, we want to hear from you! Apply now and become part of our client’s dynamic team, where innovation and excellence drive success

Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Desired Skills:

Quantitative Analyst

Business Analyst

Investment Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position