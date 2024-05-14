SAP ABAP Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg

Leading global organization is seeking seasoned ABAP professionals with several years’ working experience. You will provide technical solutions to the needs of stakeholders by interpreting business requirements, defining technical tasks, engineers’ quality software, performing end to end testing, as well as supporting and troubleshooting technical questions, software and database issues.

SAP Banking Services experience is a pre-requisite.

Initial 12 month contract on offer. Hybrid environment.

Desired Skills:

SAP BS

SAP CRM

Sap Bw

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Global organisation. Dynamic and fast paced environment.

Learn more/Apply for this position