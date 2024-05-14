Scrum Master (ILR) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client offers financial service solutions helping their clients achieve their dreams. With an emphasis on culture fit, they boast a dedicated team of over 600 employees, many with over a decade of tenure. They have built their culture on a feeling of togetherness, trust and respect and are always looking to support employees’ continuous learning. Using Agile, they provide diverse services with a focus on research, innovation and improvement.

Role Responsibilities:

Lead strategic client projects, representing and guiding the team with a focus on seamless support.

Utilise Agile methodology for daily operations, playing a versatile leadership role with multifunctional responsibilities.

Assist in prioritisation, roadmap creation, and detailed project plans, engaging internal teams for seamless collaboration.

Implement and facilitate Scrum following the Scrum Guide, ensuring transparency in outcomes.

Guide the Product Owner and establish cross-functional teams, fostering team morale and minimising interruptions.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

A relevant tertiary qualification would be beneficial.

Certified Scrum Master / Certified Scrum Professional.

Demonstrate strong experience in Agile implementation, change management, and critical project management with a focus on customer relationships.

Engage effectively at senior levels and possess proficiency in conflict management, including Nonviolent Communication, and negotiation skills.

Champion servant leadership, fostering team self-organisation, and encouraging a safe-to-fail, experimental mindset.

Excel as an excellent facilitator, emphasising Agile values, principles, and trust within the team.

Facilitate transparency and predictability, utilising strong communication skills.

Combine a broad understanding of the Software Development process, including IT terminology, with continual self-improvement through blogs, participation in scrum user groups/forums/gatherings, and ongoing professional development.

Job ID:

J104512

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Scrum Master

Agile Methodologies

Change Management

Learn more/Apply for this position