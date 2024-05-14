Senior Applications Engineer – SolidWorks (JHB Based)

Our Client is seeking a talented and experienced Senior Applications Engineer to join our growing team. In this role, you will play a key role in supporting our customers with the SolidWorks product portfolio, focusing on pre-sales, post-sales, onboarding, and technical support.
Responsibilities:
- Provide comprehensive technical support to customers, troubleshooting and resolving complex issues.
- Assist with pre-sales activities, conducting product demonstrations, and identifying customer needs.
- Develop and deliver training programs for new SolidWorks users, ensuring a smooth onboarding experience.
- Collaborate with the sales team to understand customer requirements and propose effective SolidWorks solutions.
- Stay up to date on the latest SolidWorks features and functionality through ongoing training and certifications.
- Work effectively as part of a team, sharing knowledge and expertise with colleagues.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or a related field, or a diploma in Engineering with relevant experience.
- Minimum of 2 years of experience in the engineering field, with a strong understanding of mechanical design principles.
- Proven experience using SolidWorks software, including advanced features and functionalities.
- Excellent communication, interpersonal, and presentation skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.
- Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.
Benefits:
- Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology.
- Collaborative and supportive work environment.
- Career development opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- Solidworks
- mechanical design principles
- Mechanical Engineering
- Commucation
- Analytical Thinking
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree