Senior Applications Engineer – SolidWorks (JHB Based)

May 14, 2024

Our Client is seeking a talented and experienced Senior Applications Engineer to join our growing team. In this role, you will play a key role in supporting our customers with the SolidWorks product portfolio, focusing on pre-sales, post-sales, onboarding, and technical support.

Responsibilities:

  • Provide comprehensive technical support to customers, troubleshooting and resolving complex issues.
  • Assist with pre-sales activities, conducting product demonstrations, and identifying customer needs.
  • Develop and deliver training programs for new SolidWorks users, ensuring a smooth onboarding experience.
  • Collaborate with the sales team to understand customer requirements and propose effective SolidWorks solutions.
  • Stay up to date on the latest SolidWorks features and functionality through ongoing training and certifications.
  • Work effectively as part of a team, sharing knowledge and expertise with colleagues.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or a related field, or a diploma in Engineering with relevant experience.
  • Minimum of 2 years of experience in the engineering field, with a strong understanding of mechanical design principles.
  • Proven experience using SolidWorks software, including advanced features and functionalities.
  • Excellent communication, interpersonal, and presentation skills.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.
  • Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.
    Benefits:
  • Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology.
  • Collaborative and supportive work environment.
  • Career development opportunities.

Desired Skills:

  • Solidworks
  • mechanical design principles
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Commucation
  • Analytical Thinking

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

