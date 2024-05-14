Senior Applications Engineer – SolidWorks (JHB Based)

Our Client is seeking a talented and experienced Senior Applications Engineer to join our growing team. In this role, you will play a key role in supporting our customers with the SolidWorks product portfolio, focusing on pre-sales, post-sales, onboarding, and technical support.

Responsibilities:

Provide comprehensive technical support to customers, troubleshooting and resolving complex issues.

Assist with pre-sales activities, conducting product demonstrations, and identifying customer needs.

Develop and deliver training programs for new SolidWorks users, ensuring a smooth onboarding experience.

Collaborate with the sales team to understand customer requirements and propose effective SolidWorks solutions.

Stay up to date on the latest SolidWorks features and functionality through ongoing training and certifications.

Work effectively as part of a team, sharing knowledge and expertise with colleagues.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or a related field, or a diploma in Engineering with relevant experience.

Minimum of 2 years of experience in the engineering field, with a strong understanding of mechanical design principles.

Proven experience using SolidWorks software, including advanced features and functionalities.

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and presentation skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

Benefits:

Benefits: Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology.

Collaborative and supportive work environment.

Career development opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Solidworks

mechanical design principles

Mechanical Engineering

Commucation

Analytical Thinking

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

