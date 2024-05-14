Systems Coordinator

May 14, 2024

A specialist warehouse and distribution company has an exciting opportunity for an experienced, customer service-oriented Systems Coordinator in the Western Cape

The Systems Coordinator is responsible for the upkeep, configuration and reliable operation of computer systems especially multi-user computers such as servers.

  • Grade 12 or NQF 4 equivalent qualification

  • IT diploma or degree advantageous

  • Technical understanding e.g. needs to know different computer systems; operating systems and applications

  • Knowledge of hardware and software troubleshooting

  • Knowledge and experience of stock take advantageous

  • Knowledge of maintaining and building dashboards

  • Computer security

  • Knowledge of SAP/Core 3, Cognos, Windows, B3, and Voice console WMS

  • Computer literate (MS Office)

  • Own transport and valid driver’s license advantageous

IT SUPPORT

  • Collect and issue equipment

  • Investigate missing/damaged equipment

  • Configure scanners both handheld and RF scanners

  • Ensure printers are added and replaced

  • Ensure Configuring of printers is done

  • Diagnose and resolve any software related issues

  • Diagnose and resolve any network related problems

  • Resolve any computer hardware related issues

  • Perform Technical and Network support on all PC’s, Printers, Handheld Scanners and RF terminals in the DC, SAP/CORE 3 and Return Centre

  • Provide end-user support on Microsoft Office Applications

SYSTEMS SUPPORT

  • Ensure daily systems (Shop7 ) back-up is done

  • Provide User support on Shop 7

  • Ensure new user (staff requisitions) are added

  • Ensure old users on the system (termination forms) are deleted

  • Ensure that user setup on the system matches users job description

  • System Access Applications on Infor, Cognos, Emails, Windows, B3, Better Store, Voice Console

  • Resolve any system related problems including dispatch errors

  • Ensure User support on the Voice system (Voice Console)

  • Resolve problems related to Voice picking

  • Make changes on system (Shop 7)

OPERATIONS SUPPORT

  • Monitor User Setups (run all SMASA users on COGNOS)

  • Monitor Printer Page usage and keep record

  • Maintain Printer Maintenance kit status

  • Ordering of toners and maintaining of machine equipment

  • Managing of staff and users

  • Provide training to staff

  • Create, sign and check control sheets

  • Discipline of staff

  • Send all necessary reports at time given ( daily equip, late picks reports)

  • Issue Pickers tickets during break time

  • Facilitate Picker training on Voice Picking

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

