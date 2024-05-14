Systems Coordinator – Western Cape Western Cape

A specialist warehouse and distribution company has an exciting opportunity for an experienced, customer service-oriented Systems Coordinator in the Western Cape

The Systems Coordinator is responsible for the upkeep, configuration and reliable operation of computer systems especially multi-user computers such as servers.

Grade 12 or NQF 4 equivalent qualification

IT diploma or degree advantageous

Technical understanding e.g. needs to know different computer systems; operating systems and applications

Knowledge of hardware and software troubleshooting

Knowledge and experience of stock take advantageous

Knowledge of maintaining and building dashboards

Computer security

Knowledge of SAP/Core 3, Cognos, Windows, B3, and Voice console WMS

Computer literate (MS Office)

Own transport and valid driver’s license advantageous

IT SUPPORT

Collect and issue equipment

Investigate missing/damaged equipment

Configure scanners both handheld and RF scanners

Ensure printers are added and replaced

Ensure Configuring of printers is done

Diagnose and resolve any software related issues

Diagnose and resolve any network related problems

Resolve any computer hardware related issues

Perform Technical and Network support on all PC’s, Printers, Handheld Scanners and RF terminals in the DC, SAP/CORE 3 and Return Centre

Provide end-user support on Microsoft Office Applications

SYSTEMS SUPPORT

Ensure daily systems (Shop7 ) back-up is done

Provide User support on Shop 7

Ensure new user (staff requisitions) are added

Ensure old users on the system (termination forms) are deleted

Ensure that user setup on the system matches users job description

System Access Applications on Infor, Cognos, Emails, Windows, B3, Better Store, Voice Console

Resolve any system related problems including dispatch errors

Ensure User support on the Voice system (Voice Console)

Resolve problems related to Voice picking

Make changes on system (Shop 7)

OPERATIONS SUPPORT

Monitor User Setups (run all SMASA users on COGNOS)

Monitor Printer Page usage and keep record

Maintain Printer Maintenance kit status

Ordering of toners and maintaining of machine equipment

Managing of staff and users

Provide training to staff

Create, sign and check control sheets

Discipline of staff

Send all necessary reports at time given ( daily equip, late picks reports)

Issue Pickers tickets during break time

Facilitate Picker training on Voice Picking

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position