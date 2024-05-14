Systems Engineer at Datonomy Solutions

May 14, 2024

Work location:
Hybrid – onsite 1x per week on Tuesday; remote from home; onsite as and when required subjected to requirements as they arise.
Must be Johannesburg based

Purpose: Provide specialist technical expertise and support in installing; testing; tuning; optimising; diagnosing problems; repairing; upgrading and maintaining both externally and internally supplied hardware and systems software (i.e. operating systems; data management products; office automation products; embedded systems); and other utility enabling software and related equipment.

Non-negotiable skillset and experience in Red hat Linux administration:
Between 3-5 years’ experience working on Linux.
Preferable to have exposure to:

  • Red hat Linux
  • VMware
  • Azure
  • AWS
  • Chef
  • Satellite
  • ZVM Systems

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Engineer
  • Red hat Linux
  • VMware

