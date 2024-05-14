Technical Support Analyst

Purpose of the Position:
- Provide high quality application and systems support
- Understand the nature and business impact of requests and perform the required analyses
- Provide second line support for technical and functional solutions
Technical Support:
- Oracle, SQL Server
- Web Methods
- Web Services
- Automation I Scheduling tools / frameworks
- SOA
- SWL
- SharePoint
- SQL Server Integration Services
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- Microsoft knowledge (CSF, CCF, etc)
- Working knowledge of APl-based services (e.g REST, SOAP)
- Understanding of basic integration concepts
- Basic knowledge of the Agile and Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes, cloud computing, ITIL, COBIT
- Facilitation
- Investigation/ Fact Finding
- Structured analysis
- Command of the English Language
- Excellent Communication Skills
Desired Skills:
- Complex Problem Solving
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Operations Monitoring
- Systems Analysis
- Operations Analysis
- Quality Control Analysis
- Critival Thinking