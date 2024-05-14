Technical Support Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

May 14, 2024

Purpose of the Position:

  • Provide high quality application and systems support

  • Understand the nature and business impact of requests and perform the required analyses

  • Provide second line support for technical and functional solutions

Technical Support:

  • Oracle, SQL Server

  • Web Methods

  • Web Services

  • Automation I Scheduling tools / frameworks

  • SOA

  • SWL

  • SharePoint

  • SQL Server Integration Services

  • SQL Server Reporting Services

  • Microsoft knowledge (CSF, CCF, etc)

  • Working knowledge of APl-based services (e.g REST, SOAP)

  • Understanding of basic integration concepts

  • Basic knowledge of the Agile and Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes, cloud computing, ITIL, COBIT

  • Facilitation

  • Investigation/ Fact Finding

  • Structured analysis

  • Command of the English Language

  • Excellent Communication Skills

Desired Skills:

  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Operations Monitoring
  • Systems Analysis
  • Operations Analysis
  • Quality Control Analysis
  • Critival Thinking

