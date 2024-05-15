AI/ML Machine learning Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

As an AI/ML Machine Learning Engineer, you’ll lead a sizable team, setting direction and goals for impactful projects, ML system design, and excellence. You’ll develop scalable classifiers and tools leveraging machine learning, data regression, and rules-based models.

R700 000 – R800 0000

Develop and implement machine learning models to solve business problems.

Clean, preprocess, and analyze large datasets for insights and feature extraction.

Fine-tune and optimize ML algorithms for improved performance.

Collaborate closely with applied scientists on ML tasks, including data management, training, and deployment.

Develop data collections, labeling pipelines, and evaluation pipelines.

Collaborate with software engineering teams to integrate successful results into production systems.

Work hands-on with strategic customers from design through implementation of AI applications.

Utilize traditional and deep learning ML capabilities to solve critical customer problems.

Model core values and provide technical leadership across the organization and with external partners.

Continuously build technical knowledge and improve engineering processes and capabilities.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related technical discipline AND 6+ years of technical engineering experience.

Ph.D. or Master’s in Computer Science, Data Science, or Machine Learning.

Proven experience in developing and deploying ML models.

Proficiency in Python, with experience in TensorFlow, PyTorch, or scikit-learn.

Strong data processing and analysis skills; big data tech experience is a plus.

Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions.

3+ years of experience leading design or architecture of new and existing systems.

Preferred Skills:

Ability to handle ambiguous or undefined problems.

Strong collaboration skills and ability to adapt to changing priorities.

Excellent communication skills to convey complex concepts to technical and non-technical audiences.

