Automation Tester

Job Spec

3 + Years of Automation Testing experience with Selenium Java

API Testing experience required

Added advantage of Appium experience/ knowledge

Added advantage of Devops/ CI-CD experience / knowledge

No CSV holders with company name on CSV Visa.

Desired Skills:

selenium

Testing Automation

api

appium

devops

CI-CD

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position