Autopilot Workflow makes IAMCP finals

Autopilot Workflow Solutions has been names as a global finalist in two categories at the 2024 IAMCP Partner-to-Partner (P2P) Awards for its successful collaboration with Greenlight Solutions on an automation project for Talksure Financial services.

Greenlight worked with Talksure’s finance and procurement teams to implement a seamless process that began with the Autopilot Workflow app in Microsoft Teams where users could easily request and approve purchases, and ended with integration into their ERP system, using Microsoft Power Automate, to create approved Purchase Orders, which are automatically sent to the requester as a PDF. By having a more user-friendly tool that is flexible enough to run in line with their business needs meant Talksure was able to save up to 13 hours per week, which has resulted in massive cost benefits.

Each year, the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) who represents Microsoft’s best of breed partners from around the globe invites members who have partnered together to submit entries to be recognized for excellence in partnering.

“The IAMCP P2P Awards are given to member companies that illustrate the highest standard in partnering and delivery of joint solutions that significantly benefit members and customers. In a global community that thrives on partnering, winning this award is an impressive accomplishment. Congratulations!” Paul Solski, International P2P Committee Chair.

Co-founded in 2014, by Adam Shapiro, Autopilot Workflow Solutions streamlines the automation of business processes that usually require a team to follow up and chase after information. By utilizing the power of Microsoft Teams, one can create tasks and assignments, automate sequences, and get important reporting, all in a fraction of the time and cost. Other business processes that can be automated are leave requests, expense claims, purchase order requisitions, and IT support requests. Autopilot Workflow Solutions guarantees customer satisfaction and doesn’t require any long-term contracts, clients are free to exit at the end of any month with no obligation.

“We are honoured to announce our recognition as a Global Finalist in the 2024 IAMCP awards. This prestigious award acknowledges our successful collaboration with Greenlight Solutions on an automation project for Talksure Financial services,” says Shapiro.