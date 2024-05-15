Bradwin Roper steps down as MTN SA fintech CEO

MTN South Africa has announced that fintech CEO Bradwin is leaving the companny to explore a new opportunity.

In line with MTN SA’s executive notice period, Roper will leave at the end of October 2024.

“We are grateful for his dedicated service and wish him the very best in his future endeavours as we work to continue advancing fintech innovation in South Africa,” says Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN South Africa.

Recruitment for a replacement to the role is currently underway and will be announced in due course.