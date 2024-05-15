Business Analyst

Our client in the Insurance Industry has a permanent vacancy available for a Business Analyst. Hybrid working model.

Business Analyst with 3+ years’ experience within an environment using SCRUM / KANBAN as methodology.

Duties:

Assist product owner(s) with prioritization

Collaborate closely with all stakeholders to gain a better understanding of what the needs are

Facilitate and participate in discovery/inception workshops to create a shared understanding of needs and the potential solution required to deliver to these needs

Facilitation of backlog grooming sessions

Participate in all SCRUM ceremonies

Assist in testing activities

Support business users in the day-to-day use of the various systems

Documenting of acceptance criteria

Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment

Good business acumen

Understanding of the SDLC (more specifically SCRUM & KANBAN)

Participating in rollouts and go-live activities.

Collaborate with business owners for demos and sign-off.

Requirements:

3+ years’ experience with requirements elicitation, gathering and documentation

Strong analytical skills

Experience in an Agile environment

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Relevant IT degree or diploma

Insurance knowledge will be highly beneficial

Desired Skills:

BA

Business Analyst

Scrum

Agile

Kanban

Insurnace

Learn more/Apply for this position