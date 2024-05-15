Business Analyst

May 15, 2024

Our client in the Insurance Industry has a permanent vacancy available for a Business Analyst. Hybrid working model.
Business Analyst with 3+ years’ experience within an environment using SCRUM / KANBAN as methodology.

Duties:

  • Assist product owner(s) with prioritization
  • Collaborate closely with all stakeholders to gain a better understanding of what the needs are
  • Facilitate and participate in discovery/inception workshops to create a shared understanding of needs and the potential solution required to deliver to these needs
  • Facilitation of backlog grooming sessions
  • Participate in all SCRUM ceremonies
  • Assist in testing activities
  • Support business users in the day-to-day use of the various systems
  • Documenting of acceptance criteria
  • Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
  • Good business acumen
  • Understanding of the SDLC (more specifically SCRUM & KANBAN)
  • Participating in rollouts and go-live activities.
  • Collaborate with business owners for demos and sign-off.

Requirements:

  • 3+ years’ experience with requirements elicitation, gathering and documentation
  • Strong analytical skills
  • Experience in an Agile environment
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills
  • Relevant IT degree or diploma
  • Insurance knowledge will be highly beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • BA
  • Business Analyst
  • Scrum
  • Agile
  • Kanban
  • Insurnace

