Business Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client in the Insurance Industry has a permanent vacancy available for a Business Analyst. Hybrid working model.
Business Analyst with 3+ years’ experience within an environment using SCRUM / KANBAN as methodology.
Duties:
- Assist product owner(s) with prioritization
- Collaborate closely with all stakeholders to gain a better understanding of what the needs are
- Facilitate and participate in discovery/inception workshops to create a shared understanding of needs and the potential solution required to deliver to these needs
- Facilitation of backlog grooming sessions
- Participate in all SCRUM ceremonies
- Assist in testing activities
- Support business users in the day-to-day use of the various systems
- Documenting of acceptance criteria
- Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
- Good business acumen
- Understanding of the SDLC (more specifically SCRUM & KANBAN)
- Participating in rollouts and go-live activities.
- Collaborate with business owners for demos and sign-off.
Requirements:
- 3+ years’ experience with requirements elicitation, gathering and documentation
- Strong analytical skills
- Experience in an Agile environment
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Relevant IT degree or diploma
- Insurance knowledge will be highly beneficial
Desired Skills:
- BA
- Business Analyst
- Scrum
- Agile
- Kanban
- Insurnace