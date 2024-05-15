Business Analyst (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a renowned financial company, is looking for an experienced Agile Business Analyst/Feature Analyst to manage the delivery framework from requirement collecting to solution design and implementation.

Description

Create value stream maps and visualise client journeys. Establish baseline measurements of the current systemic status.

Define customer pain spots, emotional journeys, and unmet needs using research and data

Draft and develop business requirements and alternative solutions.

Identify high-level potential for automation. Establish rapid win automation using target state features.

Develop technical support documentation.

Document the current and future IT landscapes to establish capacity gaps as input for development.

Interact with stakeholders throughout the value chain to identify opportunities for cost savings, labour input, process costs, economies of scale, MVPs, and overall client experience. Formulate and document the To-be solution

Analyse and apply best practices in the target state to maximise effectiveness. Determine the value and non-value-added activities in the journey ecosystem.

Obtain sign-off from several risk and compliance committees, including the business sponsor, before scaling any new or modified processes. Make sure that all component designs take into account all of the mentioned criteria and constraints. Ensure that relevant risk items are raised at the Product RCC and approved by the Product Governance Committee.

Create and manage stories (in JIRA), ensuring that all requirements are loaded as tales and allocated to epics.

Create simulations to address client pain points and provide suggestions for approval, including commercial viability, client desirability, and technical feasibility.

Conduct customer and company research through interviews to inform journey planning and solution validation.

Provide feedback on risk assessments and development plans to consider the implications of design decisions. Contribute to requirements for system functionalities, information flows, data loading, and implementation strategies.

Translate client needs (via data) into a practical strategy and complete the client journey to deliver appropriate solutions. Translate logical flow into granular component designs while taking into account the solution architecture, performance requirements, and existing systems.

Work closely with the User Experience and User Interface team when applicable to ensure that processes, wireframes, and content are optimally intuitive to clients before development. Work with clients/users to develop acceptance criteria or test cases for the system.

Requirements:

Matric

Degree in Information Technology

IT Business Analysis/ Feature Analysis experience

Agile methodology experience

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

To-be process

As-is process

Requirement Gathering

Jira

feature analyst

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

