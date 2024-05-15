Business Central Developer

A challenging opportunity awaits!!!!!

Are you a skilled AL developer passionate about creating innovative business solutions? Do you thrive on challenges and want to be at the forefront of technology? Well, then you are at the right place because we’re on the hunt for talent like you to be part of my client’s dynamic team where you will play a key role in developing customising, and optimising Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

Feel free to contact Nicole for any questions:

Minimum Requirements:

South African Citizen.

Matric / Grade 12

Relevant certifications in Dynamics 365 Business Central or AL programming language are desirable.

Min of 2 -3 years experience as an AL or C/AL development.

Proficiency in AL programming language is mandatory.

Strong understanding of Dynamics 365 Business Central architecture, functionalities, and modules.

Hands-on experience in developing and customizing Business Central extensions.

Excellent problem-solving skills with a keen attention to detail.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment.

Responsibilities:

Develop, customize, and maintain Dynamics 365 Business Central solutions using AL programming language.

Design, develop, test, and deploy new functionalities and modules within Dynamics 365 Business Central.

Customize existing features and functionalities to meet specific business needs.

Troubleshoot and debug issues within Business Central applications, providing timely resolutions.

Create and maintain technical documentation including specifications, design documents, and test plans.

Perform system configurations and parameter setups as required.

Work closely with cross-functional teams including IT, finance, and operations to ensure alignment of technical solutions with business objectives.

Desired Skills:

AL

Programmer

Developer

Business Central

Dynamics 365

Visual Code

C/AL

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Pension Fund

